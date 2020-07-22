SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A Spring Hill family is left with thousands of dollars in damage after a city sewer line clogged in the neighborhood, pushing sewage into their home. They family is left wondering how to pay for repairs after the city said they are not responsible.
Kelly Barmer and her two children were in their home along Everleigh Place on June 13th while her husband J.P. was recovering from surgery. Her daughter Regan first alerted her there was a problem.
“I ran to my mom, ‘Sewage is coming up everywhere out of the shower,’” Regan Barmer recalled running to her mother Kelly.
“So I started walking toward her and could smell it was sewage,” said Kelly.
“It was just bubbling out of the drain.”
The Barmer family is now looking at about $40 thousand in damage and have to replace most of the furniture downstairs.
“It’s very overwhelming,” said Kelly.
Kelly tells NEWS4 the sewage spilled into the home and their yard for hours until city crews could come address the problem.
According to a statement from the city of Spring Hill, “When made aware of the sewage backup at 3015 Everleigh Place, the City responding immediately discovered and removed a grease clog in an adjacent main line. The degree to which the line was clogged was very unusual and is something that the city has never experienced nor would have anticipated in a residential area.”
The clog was nearly a quarter mile away from the Barmer’s home, that sits at the bottom of the neighborhood hill.
The city says they are not responsible for paying for repairs to the Barmer’s home.
“An independent investigation confirmed there was no negligence on the city's part regarding whether the City knew or should have known about the clog,” the statement from Spring Hill City Administrator Victor Lay continues.
“Due to it being determined that there was no negligence, the City falls underneath the State of Tennessee Governmental Tort Liability law which limits the City's legal liability. The City's liability insurance policy follows the constraints associated with Tennessee law.”
Kelly and her husband J.P. says the city should do more since the clog was on city property.
“It did not occur on our property because of anything on our property it was up the street,” said Kelly.
Their home is specially designed for J.P. who uses a wheelchair. Now the family is staying in a hotel until repairs can be made. They’re worried this could will happen again and says the city should do more to fix the problem.
“If we’re at the lowest point of the street everything is always going to push our direction,” said Kelly. “It’s a feeling of almost of abandonment by the city. That they can just step away and sorry you’re on your own.”
The city says going forward they will monitor the area more often, continuing the statement:
The incident was extremely unfortunate and the City sympathizes with the affected homeowners. Going forward, City staff will monitor this location periodically as part of routine inspections to ensure that a grease buildup in this area is abated before it ever generates a blockage in the future.
The Barmer family says homeowners should check their personal insurance coverages as well saying their insurance will only cover a small portion of the cost.
A neighbor set up a fundraising website to help the Barmer family. See how to give here
