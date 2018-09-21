The family of a man gunned down in broad daylight in North Nashville, has increased the reward to $25,000 for information that leads to the killer’s arrest.
“I can’t even tell you how much of an amazing uncle he was to the kids,” Christopher Sparks’ brother Jason Sparks said.
Jason and Chris’ parents remember his love of family and cooking.
This month marks two years since Chris was killed. He was shot in an apparent road rage incident in the middle of the day at Ed Temple Boulevard and Buchanan Street.
“The person fired two shots at him and then just drove away,” Jason said. “The worst thing I’ve ever had to do in my life was call my parents that night and tell them that their son had died.”
Two years have gone by and Chris’ killer is still on the run.
“He was just a loving, kind, smart, intelligent person who had a while future in front of him,” Chris’ mother Sandra Alsop said.
Police released pictures of the car a few months after Chris’ death. It’s a silver Impala with tinted windows and rims.
“We’re hoping somebody will come forward, maybe not only to just help us but to make sure it doesn’t happen to someone else,” Chris’ step-father Kurt Kemper said.
Chris’ family is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to a successful prosecution and indictment of the person involved in the murder.
“Help us get whoever did this off the street, and stop the potential for future harm to anybody else,” Alsop said.
The biggest detail could be a big step closer to justice.
“It’s OK because the person that’s driving around out there, that killed somebody is off the street and is not going to hurt anybody else, I want to be able to tell my children that,” Jason said.
Crime Stoppers is also offering an additional $1,000 reward. Tips need to come through the Crime Stoppers tip line to be eligible for a reward. Tips can remain anonymous. To reach Crime Stoppers call 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.