NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A vigil was held Monday evening for a teen who was accidentally shot last week in North Nashville.

Family members, friends, and neighbors gathered at the South Inglewood Community Center to honor 18-year-old Fernando Akins Jr.

“I had his back and he had mine. That is the type of brotherhood that we had for each other.” said Makai Wilson.

According to Metro Police, Fernando Akins Jr was struck in the chest after a shotgun discharged. His 17-year-old brother Elton Maupins had the pistol at that time.

“The pain I can't explain. But kids…man.. Put them guns down. Put them down,” said Fernando Akins, father of Fernando Akins Jr.

The family is now asking for the support of the community during this time.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help the family with these unexpected costs.