NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two states, two communities celebrated the life of a 12-year-old Tennessee boy who drowned last week in Michigan.

Class mates and family of Lane Frame mourned his loss but celebrated his life in a vigil in Manchester, while at the same time in Michigan a vigil was held where he died.

Many closest to Lane shared stories about his life.

“I knew him since fifth grade. We dated for a year. He was really nice,” said his friend Madison. “He liked football he liked skateboarding video games being with friends."

Frame died in a tragic drowning after being swept off a pier on Lake Michigan while on a family vacation. Rescuers searched for his body for days.

His family made sure to thank everyone who helped find his body.

“Rescuers came up to us saying they’re praying for us,” said one of Lanè’s aunts. “I just want to say from the bottom of our hearts my family right here we couldn’t have done this if Michigan hadn’t done that. We were lost.”

At the same time, people who helped Lane’s family held their own vigil for the family on the Lake Michigan shore.

His family tells NEWS4 their hope is more people will come together like the Michigan and Manchester community’s have in Lane’s name.

“Perfect everything, couldn’t have been better but if there’s one I want y’all to please don’t let my sons name be in vain,” said Lane’s father.

A GoFundMe is set up to help Lane’s family.