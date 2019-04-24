This is the eighth year St. Jude will be the title partner for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Nashville. In the last seven years the race has raised nearly $9.7 million for families at St Jude. The money helps with treatment, travel, accommodations and food.
When Ian Miller was just 16 months old his parents Anna and Jason took him to the doctor, knowing something wasn’t right.
“We found out the very same day that he has a six-centimeter brain tumor in his right frontal lobe,” Anna said. "It was devastating news."
Anna and Jason remember that week as a roller coaster of emotions.
“We had found out that she was pregnant with Elli the same week that we found out he had cancer,” Jason said.
The Millers say people immediately started recommending St. Jude, so they made the call.
“They said we’re going to do everything we can to help save your child,” Anna said. “We just threw everything into bags and moved to Memphis because we wanted our son to be in the best place.”
“The time for him to recover from surgery and go through chemotherapy, we were on campus with him for about six months,” Jason said.
Ashley McTyre works with patients like Ian, as a pediatric oncology nurse at St. Jude.
“We get to know families really well and so I get to walk through the journey sometimes from the very beginning till their last chemo with them,” McTyre said. “Very, very rewarding.”
McTyre says it’s even more rewarding because she wasn’t always on the employee side of things.
“I first came to St. Jude when I was 10 years old and I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, which is a type of bone cancer,” McTyre said. “It was hard, our whole world with that diagnosis was turned upside down.”
Each year about 8,500 patients like Ian go to St. Jude.
St. Jude says pediatric cancer treatment can last up to three years or more, averaging about $425,000 with housing, travel and food, but St. Jude families never see a bill.
No bills for treatment or follow-up care like the MRI Ian has last May.
"We found that he had two new spots that were worrisome,” Jason said. "One was an angioma or cavernoma, which is a benign tumor in his brain, and then another was a sarcoma which was formed right above the brow bone, right above his right eye."
For the last year, Ian now 11-years-old, has been fighting cancer again.
"We just had scans on Monday and Tuesday of this week and everything is stable and clear,” Anna said.
Positive news ahead of one of the family’s favorite events.
"Anna and I ran the half marathon before Ian was born,” Jason said. "We said 'oh man we are never doing that again.' Ian gets sick and we find out St. Jude is partnering with the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon and we said 'oh man we're going to need to do this again.'"
Going into their 11th year, and sixth for Ian who participates in the 5K.
“There’s been a couple years where he’s run in a St. Jude cape,” Anna said.
The family runs as St. Jude heroes, runners who raise money for the hospital.
“We could not do what we do without donors,” McTyre said. “I’m here today because of the work of St. Jude.”
It’s a way to give back to a place that’s given so much to them.
“I just hope people are training out there already to help raise people’s goals up,” Ian said.
The hospital hopes this year’s race in Nashville raises more than $2 million to help families at St. Jude.
If you would like to donate to the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon & 1/2 Marathon click here to visit the race fundraising website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.