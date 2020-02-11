LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -- The Klein family, who lost everything to a house fire, including their pet parrot who they say saved their lives, is getting back on their feet thanks to community support.
Days after the fire and their story shared, the owner of Brookside Condominiums in Lebanon reached out to the family offering a several months of free rent while Larry Klein recovers from his injuries.
Previous Coverage:
He even surprised the family with a new pet parrot, they named Louie Jr. after the bird they say saved them.
"It fills a void. Nothing will replace Louie, but its a start. You always got to start somewhere," said Larry Klein.
"I was just thinking there aren't good people around no more. No one cares about the human race. But man they sure fooled me," said Barbara Klein, Larry's wife.
Larry, his wife Barbara, their granddaughter and one dog made it out of their burning home. The family lost everything. Larry was sent to Vanderbilt for injuries.
"I still got a long way to go," said Larry.
READ MORE:
"He is totally awesome and a good person and Godsend," said Barbara speaking about the Brookside Condos owner.
Property manager M.J. Roames said she's not surprised by the owners actions. "I opened my emails to get ready for work and my boss sent one pretty much immediately and said find a place for them to live."
People in the community also donated to the family, including furniture, household items and money for Larry's medical costs.
The Kleins said they never expected to open the door and find the property manager to walk in with a new bird.
"There's still good people out there," said Barbara.
Larry said he is still going through special therapies for his injuries. The family said they are extremely thankful for the community support while he is out of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.