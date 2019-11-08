Nearly a decade after the cold-blooded murder of their brother and son, a family is getting answers.
Essex "Isaac" Washington and his sister, Xaviera Washington, were ambushed outside an Antioch apartment complex in November of 2010. Issac was shot and killed.
"I just hit the ground," Issac's mother, Sheila Washington said, recalling the moment an officer at the crime scene told her her son didn't survive an attempted robbery. "Ii just passed out. I hit the ground. It was cold. I just remember it was wet..."
"It's a nightmare," Xaviera said, sitting beside her mother in a sit-down interview with News4 Friday. "It's the ultimate nightmare." She and Isaac stopped to meet a friend the night Isaac was killed. It turned out to be a deadly set up. "Next thing I know, I hear gunshots."
Nine years, almost to the day, passed without knowing who was responsible. Until Wednesday, when police identified 31-year-old Aaron Berkley as Isaac's killer. The news came one day after what would have been Isaac's 33rd birthday. "I still have these little goosebumps when I think about it," Sheila said.
"Some answers and some closure: that's all we pray for and that his death don't go in vain," Xaviera said through tears.
"I'm not giving up," Sheila said. We will have justice. In that I believe."
To this day, Xaviera does not know who called her brother for the meetup at the apartment, and whether that is the same person police have identified.
Police are asking anyone with information on Berkley's whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
