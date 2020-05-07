GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Jennifer Beachboard knows a thing or two about stress.
Her 67-year-old mother, Linda Gaddy, has survived multiple sclerosis, strokes, mental illness and now COVID-19.
Gaddy was among the residents of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing who tested positive and were taken out of the facility and hospitalized.
But Beachboard said getting her permanently moved out of the facility hasn’t been easy.
“I know this sounds dramatic, but I feel she’s being held hostage there because I can’t even move my mother,” Beachboard said.
After Gaddy recovered, she was moved back into the Gallatin center.
But when Beachboard found a new nursing home, they wanted to make sure her mother was healthy.
“The nursing home I wanted her moved into of course wants two negative tests before they received a patient,” Beachboard said.
But Beachboard said the Gallatin center refused to have her now asymptomatic mother retested.
“The same answer I get every time I ask is – it’s not indicated to test her again. I’m like, 'I’m not asking her to be re-tested, I’m asking because I need to move her into another facility',” Beachboard said.
For days, Beachboard said she couldn’t convince the center to re-test and learned Thursday that another patients inside had tested positive.
“That really concerns me for sure. As it makes me worry that she’d going to get sick again,” Beachboard said.
News4 Investigates started emailing, asking why the center wasn’t re-testing Gaddy.
Hours later, we received an email from the center administrator, reading in part, “Although retesting patients who are asymptomatic has not been part of the Department of Health’s protocol, we will work with an external vendor to ensure that this patient is able to be tested again. “
Beachboard said she just hopes her mother remains healthy enough to leave.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.