NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Saturday family and friends gathered at New Season Church to say their goodbyes to 12-year-old Taryiah Sledge.
The former JFK Middle School student was a victim of alleged bullying and died by suicide.
Anetra Hillsman was Sledge’s dance instructor.
She described Taryiah a joy to all who met her.
“She just loved people. When I first met Taryiah the first thing she did when she met was hug me. She had a light shining,” said Hillsman.
Hillsman honored her memory by dancing to the last song Taryiah was learning.
“I know more things are going to happen in the world. I believe this is just the start of it,” said Hillsman.
