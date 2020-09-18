A funeral for the victim of a deadly carjacking was held Friday in McMinnville, an emotional day for the family of Jordan Stevens.

Jordan Stevens along with his pregnant wife were kidnapped during a crime spree in Nashville last weekend.

Stevens was murdered while his wife was nearby.

Family and friends First Baptist Church in McMinnville, while hundreds more watched on line to celebrate Jordan's life.

"Jordan would be telling me right now, 'Momma, you stop crying,'" Jordan's mother Michelle Stevens said. "As a mother, my heart is breaking. But, I know Jordan; he's in a better place and I thank God He gave me that little blessing and he had a heart of love."

Humble, funny, quiet, music and car lover are just some of the ways loved ones described Jordan. His extended family and pastors repeatedly used the word "hero."

His family says he protected his pregnant wife Aileen and prayed for the man authorities say carjacked and later shot Jordan.

Aileen read from the watch she had inscribed for their third wedding anniversary.

"To my husband, you are my always and forever my happily ever after, my soulmate and best friend," she said. "If you have someone that you know you have next to you, I hope that gives you some encouragement to love them while they're here."

Aileen will be having a baby girl; she announced her name will be Galilea Valentina, which she says means a strong and healthy gift from God.

It's also the name she and Jordan picked out together.

A Gofundme for the Stevens family has also been established. It's already raised more than $50,000. To donate, click here.

You can watch the full funeral service below.