NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're taking the family to downtown Nashville for the NFL Draft, here a few activities for kids of all ages.
Little Kids
Play 60 Zone: At the "Gear Up & Go" station, kids will be able to try on NFL equipment as if they were getting ready for a big game.
There will also be a Play Football Field hosting flag football clinics for kids ages 6-17. These events will be first come, first serve. The dates and times are as follows:
- Thursday, April 25: Noon - 9 p.m.
- Friday, April 26: Noon - 9 p.m.
- Saturday, April 27: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Tweens
For those not quite kids, but not quite teens (tweens), there's a great opportunity to put their skills to the test at the Combine Corner. Here, participants will be able to test their 40-yard dash, vertical leap, field goal kicks, and more!
Teens
The older kids have some more options for the full NFL Draft Experience.
First, they can visit the full-scale replica of an NFL Locker Room, where they'll be able to participate in an NFL pregame experience in the "video tunnel."
Then, they can head over to the Music Stage, where there will be a plethora of mascots, cheerleaders, drum lines, and local musicians.
Finally, there's the NFL Museum, which will have a display of Super Bowl rings, trophies, and an auction section.
--
Many of these activities require you have the Fan Mobile Pass. This Is a free app you can download to your Apple or Android device. You can download it online at this link: https://sbliii.fishsoftware.com/prereg/
For a full list of NFL Draft Experience activities, click here.
