Last year, COVID took its toll on the number of people calling to foster or adopt a child. Now, a family shares their story in the hopes others will consider bringing a child into their home. It's a story just for Foster Care Awareness Month.
On their wedding day, James and Pam Buck had a shared vision for a house full of children.
"I wanted at least four or five or six, and we got that," laughed James.
So, how many children have been part of their Cookeville home?
"Oh, literally hundreds, maybe 200," said Pam.
That's a lot of laundry.
You see, for 20 years, James and Pam have fostered children through Youth Villages. They've adopted eleven of them.
"There's never a dull moment!" laughed James. "Our biggest thing was God led us into this."
"The need is there," said Pam. "It doesn't matter if we have a pandemic or not."
Because of COVID, Youth Villages saw calls slow down last year for people interested in fostering or adopting a child. Today, there's a huge difference. Compared to this time last year, Youth Villages said their calls of interest are up 76%.
Giving a home to children no matter what they were dealt in life is a grander purpose than a couple could have ever imagined.
"To make a difference, to be there for the kids, the stability is there," said Pam.
"We don't have a lot to give, but we can give them love and give them what they need," said James.
The Bucks proudly tell us their adult son Patrick has also just begun fostering children as well. If you'd be interested in adopting or fostering a child, visit https://www.youthvillages.org/foster-care/
