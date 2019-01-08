FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A family of three escaped uninjured from a fire just before midnight on Monday, according to the Franklin Fire Department.
The fire department responded at 11:39 to the single-story brick home located on Ewingville Drive. Crews arrived at 11:43 and found smoking coming from all roof oopenings.
Franklin Fire Marshall Andy King said the fire originated in the attic and appeared to have been caused by an electrical problem.
King said the family reported they were sleeping when the fire started. They were awakened by a loud noise and discovered smoke. They left the home and called 911.
King said the family had working smoke alarms, but because the fire started in the attic, the alarms did not activate until they had evacuated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.