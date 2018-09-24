MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Multiple agencies responded to a large house fire near the Wilson-Rutherford County line on Monday morning.

The family was able to safely escape the blaze in the 8000 block of Couchville Pike.

According to the Rutherford County Fire and Rescue Department, the fire was extinguished before 8 a.m.

Couchville Pike has reopened, but drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including the Rutherford County Fire and Rescue Department and Middle Tennessee Electric.

Rutherford County officials initially said a propane tank was involved in the blaze but have since retracted that statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.