MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Multiple agencies responded to a large house fire near the Wilson-Rutherford County line on Monday morning.
The family was able to safely escape the blaze in the 8000 block of Couchville Pike.
According to the Rutherford County Fire and Rescue Department, the fire was extinguished before 8 a.m.
Couchville Pike has reopened, but drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area.
Several agencies responded to the scene, including the Rutherford County Fire and Rescue Department and Middle Tennessee Electric.
Rutherford County officials initially said a propane tank was involved in the blaze but have since retracted that statement.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
@WSMV House fire Couchville Pike 5:35a.m. pic.twitter.com/rhZzPMluxm— Jean Seabolt (@SeaboltJean) September 24, 2018
Couchvilke Pike closed due to large structure fire - RCFR, EMA, Mid Tn Electric and multiple other responding agencies involved, please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/8CP8R1xizZ— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) September 24, 2018
