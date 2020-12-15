To make something great, you have to have all the right ingredients. That's something one family certainly understands, the family behind the YouTube channel, Welcome to Nealville!!
"A lot of love," said Jaywanna Neal, listing out the first ingredient in any of her recipes. "You gotta love what you do."
"Alright, Youtube. We are back!" said Jaywanna, speaking in her kitchen as a phone recorded her gathering Chex cereal, chocolate chips, peanut butter, pretzels, peanuts, and Reese's Pieces.
"This is a messy recipe," she laughed, pouring some powdered sugar into a bowl.
Something sweet and simple was being made by Jaywanna and 11-year-old Christopher.
"We are making loaded Muddy Buddy Reese's Trail Mix," said Jaywanna and Christopher in unison.
It's been nearly two years since Jaywanna and husband Jonathan first decided to foster a child through Youth Villages. That child is Christopher.
"That's pretty much all he cares about is licking the spoon," Jaywanna smiled as Christopher grabbed up a spoon covered in chocolate and peanut butter.
In the state right now, there are more than 8,000 children in the foster care system. About 1,000 of them age out of care every year.
Jaywanna's heard during the pandemic, calls to Youth Villages about adopting or fostering a child have been down.
"Seeing and knowing how many children were in the system, we did not want to allow a pandemic to stop us," said Jaywanna. "Why not allow in a child who is going to come into your house and stay?"
In September, the Neals adopted Christopher.
"Shake em good, Chris!" said Jaywanna as she put the chocolate-covered Chex in a bag of powdered sugar.
"It would be my pleasure," said Christopher.
To make something great, you need the right ingredients. Sure, you can say that about Muddy Buddy Reese's Trail Mix. It also goes for family.
"You gotta have love," said Jaywanna. "You gotta have patience. Let them know somebody loves you. Somebody cares for you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.