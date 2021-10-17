MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - A dog was pulled from a home fire and treated Saturday afternoon in Murfreesboro.
According to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue, a house in the 1600 block of Idlewood Drive was extinguished quickly and a dog, Jewel, was pulled from the home.
The Battalion Chief transported Jewel to the River Rock Animal Hospital where the owners say she is doing well.
Jewel was given oxygen and an IV on the trip to the hospital.
No other injuries were reported. Investigators are on the scene for a routine investigation.
