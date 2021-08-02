Clarksville house fire
Courtesy Clarksville Fire Rescue

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A family of six has been displaced after a fire ripped through their home in Clarksville over the weekend.

Clarksville Fire Rescue says firefighters responded on Sunday morning to the home on Hankook Road. 

Fire crews were able to find where they believed the fire started and contained it to the area. 

Fortunately, no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Officials say the Red Cross has been notified to help the family that was displaced. 

 

