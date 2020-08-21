NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A Nashville family is out of their home after an electrical fire.
The fire happened Thursday night at the Haynes Garden Apartments in the Whites Creek area.
Firefighters said they saw smoke but no visible flames when they arrived at the apartment complex.
Using a thermal camera, fire crews were able to locate the fire coming from an electrical junction in the attic of the apartment.
Crews had to pull down the walls and parts of the ceiling to keep the fire from spreading.
The American Red Cross is currently helping the family who lived there, who have now been displaced because of the fire.
