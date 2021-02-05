NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Red Cross was called in to help a family after their home caught fire early Friday afternoon.
Nashville Fire tells me that crews arrived at the home in the 500 block of River Rouge Dr shortly after noon. They saw smoke and flames coming from the side of the home.
There were no injures reported.
