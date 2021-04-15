Family displaced after South Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A family of five is displaced this morning after a fire damaged their Sam Boney Drive home early Thursday morning.
Nashville Fire tells News4 that around 1 a.m. family members smelled smoke and discovered that their stove was on fire.
All five family members were able to get out of the house safely.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames and say the kitchen was heavily damaged, with smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.
The family is displaced this morning after the fire.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.