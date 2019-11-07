SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Four people have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Smyrna. 

The Smyrna Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 3400 block of Gambill Lane on Thursday morning at 8:37 a.m. for a call of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they saw flames through the front and side windows of the home. Firefighters attacked the fire and used a pet rescue breathing mask to successfully resuscitate the family dog. 

Lt. Cross and Lt. Garsnett resuscitate family dog

"We understand that pets are an important part of families and we are happy we have the equipment that allowed us to save this pet," Fire Chief Bill Culbertson said.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the family. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

