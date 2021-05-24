NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A family is displaced Monday night after their home caught on fire.
The fire happened just before 6 p.m. at 4713 Terragon Trail in Antioch.
According to crews at the scene, the fire was contained to one room in the front of the house.
News4 is working to gather information on a cause for the fire.
