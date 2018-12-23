RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A home is destroyed by fire just before Christmas, displacing a Rutherford County family.
According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue on Twitter, responding firefighters found a home on 122 Gary Court full of smoke when they arrived on Sunday. Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, and the Christiana Volunteer Fire Department all responded.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family after the fire. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.