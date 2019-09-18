NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A family of five people were displaced after an overnight fire at a condo in the Priest Lake section of Nashville.
According to investigators on scene, the call came out around 11 p.m. to the condo on the 3500 block of Seneca Forest Drive. No one was injured in the fire.
The fire may have impacted people who lived next door, but it is unclear at this time how.
Firefighters say the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.
