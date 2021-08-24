WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The family of a missing 2-year-old has confirmed that the child's body was found.
The body of Kellen Cole Burrow was found, his grandfather confirmed to News 4 on Tuesday night. The grandfather said the toddler's body was found, and DNA just came back to confirm it was him.
The boys' father Kaleb McCord told News 4 he was on his way to the hospital when his car became submerged. He managed to get into a boat and began pulling others in as he tried to make his way back to his wife and their five kids.
McCord said he watched as his children clung to telephone poles, with four surviving, but 2-year-old Kellen Cole Burrow did not.
It is too early to determine when a funeral for Kellen Cole Burrow will be held.
