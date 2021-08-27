WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The family of 15-year-old Lilly Bryant confirmed that her body was recovered Wednesday after she was originally reported among those missing in the Waverly flooding.
A GoFundMe for Lilly's family has now raised nearly $8,000.
On Thursday, an anonymous donor pledged to pay for the funeral expenses of all 20 flooding victims, including Bryant.
In total, 20 people were killed in the devastating flooding.
A memorial service for the victims will be held Friday evening at 7 at the Courthouse Square in downtown Waverly.
