For an East Nashville couple, the rising water has them worried.
The heavy rain lately has caused the basement at the home of Jade and Michael Bommarito to flood.
The worst part is sewage leaking in through their downstairs bathroom.
The family recently brought home a two-month-old girl through the adoption process and they fear her health could be at risk.
They have contacted Metro Water Services several times but say they’re aren’t getting any help from them.
“We always knew we were in a flood plain, so there could be a chance of water coming in and getting flooded, but I never expected it to be raw sewage coming out,” said Jade Bommarito. “I would just really like for them to look and see what is actually causing the sewage backup and fix it because no one should be living like this. This is disgusting.”
