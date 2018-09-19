A teen is dead after police say he fell from a moving pickup truck in Hermitage, but the family of Miles Hunter says there is much more to this story.
The incident happened last Tuesday.
Police say Hunter was on the truck's running board as it was turning from the Walmart parking lot onto Andrew Jackson Blvd. He suffered from severe head injuries and died late Monday night.
Hunter's family says he did not fall.
They are posting on Facebook that it was an act of violence and that their son was beaten and thrown out of a moving truck by a group of young men. They are including the hashtag #justiceformiles.
"There is no doubt in my mind the truth will come out," said councilman Steve Glover.
Glover says he called detectives today and was assured the claims are being investigated.
"The detectives out of the Hermitage branch are being methodical in the way that they are approaching this. They are going to do their job," Glover said.
He is encouraging anyone who knows something about what happened to Hunter that night to say something.
"Tell them anything. Right now it may be the most minute detail that you don't think is important, but it may be extremely important for them," Glover said.
He added that the family has the community's support.
"For something like this to happen to a young adult is beyond shattering and certainly my heart goes out to their family," Glover said. "The only amount of comfort I can offer them is to know there is no doubt that the police are investigating and will be thorough and methodical on everything they do with it."
A GoFundMe page has been created for funeral expenses. You can access that page here.
