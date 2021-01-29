MADISON, TN (WSMV) – A family is calling for changes to a Madison intersection after two deadly crashes within 24 hours.

The wrecks happened at the intersection of Myatt Drive and East Old Hickory Boulevard.

News4 spoke with the sister of Bobby Liles, Melissa Luther, on Friday. Liles was killed in a crash on Tuesday.

“People loved Bobby. People came to Sir Pizza because of Bobby,” Luther said.

Liles was known as an icon in Madison.

The restaurant he owned, Sir Pizza, left a note on the door saying they were closed after his unexpected death.

Metro Police said he was going East on Old Hickory Boulevard on Tuesday. He tried to turn left onto Myatt Drive when he was hit by another driver.

"I'm still really in shock,” Luther said.

The next day another crash happened at the same intersection. This one killed a man and his 93-year-old mother.

A woman was charged with DUI in the case.

+2 Woman charged with DUI in double deadly crash in Madison A woman has been charged with driving while under the influence after two people died in Madison's crash on Tuesday night, Metro Police said.

Numbers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol show zero fatal crashes at the intersection in 2019, one in 2020, and now two in just the first month of 2021.

"Why is that? Why has there been that many in such a short period of time? Is there something wrong with the light?,” Luther asked.

News4 learned Metro Public Works maintains the signal at the intersection. They confirmed it’s working correctly.

The area’s council member explained she’s had issues there too.

"I'm pretty patient and not very heavy footed, so I've sat through a couple of light cycles before I felt it was safe to turn left, but we definitely need to look at that and make it safe for everyone,” Metro Council Member Tonya Hancock said.

News4 also heard from TDOT.

They said they “will be reviewing the area and crash data and coordinate with Metro if needed regarding potential improvements.”

Luther feels action needs to be taken.

"At the very least there should be a camera at the light,” Luther said.

For everyone who knew Bobby, his sister wanted to pass along a message.

"He would want them to know how much he loved them and I know that they loved him,” Luther said.