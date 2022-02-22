FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Savannah Georgia Police asked the public for help locating a Savannah College of Art and Design student who went missing on Monday.
Authorities are looking for Carson Jacobson, 20, of Franklin, TN, after he disappeared Monday from school. He was last seen on Perry Lane wearing khaki pants and a burgundy shirt.
A family friend told News4 he and the family believe Jacobson’s friends in Nashville may have information that would lead to finding him.
Police describe Jacobson as 6’1” with brown hair and a blonde streak.
Anyone with information regarding Jacobson’s whereabouts is asked to call Savannah Police at (912)651-6742.
