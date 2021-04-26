FRANKLIN, TENN. (WSMV) - Four occupants of a Franklin home have been displaced after a fire broke out in the 13,000 square foot home Monday morning.
The family was awakened around 6:50 a.m. Monday to the smoke alarms in the home ringing, alerting to a possible fire that was growing under the master bedroom.
The Leipers Creek Road home sits about a mile back off the road, causing problems for trucks to be able to get water to the fire. Maury County and Fairview Fire were alerted for tanker support.
Two of the rooms in the home were damaged by the fire and was contained to just 1% of the value of the home.
This is the second time in April that working smoke alarms have saved lives in Williamson County.
If you are in need of smoke alarms, you are encouraged to call 615-790-5821 or email dwade@wcfire.com to make a request.
In addition to having working smoke alarms, follow these other important tips to make sure your home is fire-safe:
- Always stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling, or broiling food.
- Check to see that matches and lighters are kept up high in a cabinet with a childproof lock.
- Develop a home fire escape plan with two ways out of every room and an outside meeting place. Share and practice the plan with every member of the household.
- Keep portable space heaters and candles 3 feet away from anything that can burn, including people, furniture, and pets.
- Always turn off portable space heaters when you leave the room or go to bed.
- Have the chimney cleaned and checked regularly.
- Do not smoke in bed.
- Make sure that all matches and ashes are cool before being thrown away.
- Make sure that extension cords are in good condition and are used to power small items only – never major appliances.
