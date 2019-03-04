BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - A high school student is missing weeks of school over what happened at a basketball game, according to the student.
His family and attorney claim his suspension is because he sat on the opposite team's side of the gym.
The school system argues this matter's far more complicated than that and doesn't come down to the events of just one night.
"It's just breathtaking," said Warren Central High junior Keylin Haynie. "It's definitely hard losing everything I ever worked for."
Stephanie Bundy knows her son has always had his sights set on the military. Now, her son's out of his school's ROTC and suspended from class altogether.
In mid-January, Haynie was at a basketball game at South Warren High. He was talking to friends in the South Warren student section when Warren Central officials told him to come back to his team's side of the gym.
"I asked at the game, 'why do I have to move?'" said Haynie. "They couldn't give me a for-sure answer."
"He called me," said Bundy. "I just asked, 'Are you being disruptive? Are you being disrespectful? Is there a commotion going on?' He said, 'No, I'm just sitting here with my friends.' I said, 'No, you don't have to move. There's no reason to move.'"
After that night, Haynie was suspended six days from school. A school system public hearing last week determined Haynie would have to attend Jackson Academy, the system’s alternative school, for 25 days.
"I haven't been in school since January 15," he said. "Upcoming in ROTC is the military ball. I can't take part in it at all."
Bundy's brought in family attorney Carlos Bailey who said the school system has nothing in their policy saying why Haynie couldn't watch a game from the other side of the room.
Bailey said Haynie was given a far harsher punishment than other students who did the same thing.
He called the 25 days at Jackson Academy retaliatory for the family fighting back through things like a Change.org petition. The petition, called Take a Stand for Keylin Haynie, had nearly 5,000 signatures by Monday night.
Bailey said Haynie does not have a history of violence deserving of such a long suspension, and the act shouldn't be considered willful disobedience after he called his mother for advice.
A representative for Warren County Public Schools told News4 its policy does give administrators authority at school-sponsored events. She said the games had a history of fan sections becoming heated and moving students back to their own team's section was a preventative measure.
The representative also said the suspension for Haynie wasn't just for the night of the basketball game but also a lengthy history of defiance and disruption.
Warren County Schools superintendent Rob Clayton released this statement:
"Typically, we would not comment publicly on a student disciplinary incident; however, in this case, the parent requested that it be made open to the public. Based upon much misinformation, I find it important to provide clarity by sharing some important facts surrounding this entire situation. First, the safety of students and staff at school events is paramount and school officials have an obligation to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of students, staff, and spectators at all school activities and school sponsored events.
It’s important to note that in an effort to prevent a potential situation that could endanger the safety and welfare of those in attendance, multiple students were directed to move out of the opponent’s student section and most of them complied. Those who didn’t were held accountable for defiance of authority in accordance with Board policy. Unfortunately, the parent, student, and his attorney have taken the position that he did not have a responsibility to comply with multiple requests from adults.
This is not solely about where a student was sitting in the stands or a singular incident that occurred at a basketball game. There are more than six hours of testimony and 2-1/2 years of behavior records the Board members carefully considered and the facts, taken as a whole, speak for themselves. I encourage everyone to review the entirety of this information before passing any judgment.
Moving forward, our community can trust us to continue adhering to all Board policies in an effort to ensure schools’ activities are safe and enjoyable for all involved."
