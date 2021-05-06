NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thursday was the final farewell for Senator Thelma Harper, the longest-serving female Tennessee Senator. There was a celebration of life event all week and Thursday was the last celebration of Life event and it was held at the late Senator’s alma mater, Tennessee State University.

“It is an honor for her beloved TSU to be a part of this celebration,” said Dr. Glenda Glover, President of Tennessee State University. As Glover spoke during the ceremony she mentioned how much the late senator fought for the school.

“She will bear any burden, meet any hardship travel any distance, attend any meeting support any friend and oppose any foe to assure the success of Tennessee State University,” Glover said

Harper was a pioneer. She was the first black woman elected to the Tennessee state senate and before going to the senate she served several years as a metro councilwoman. Her daughter Linda, told News4 her mom was one of eleven children and a sharecropper's daughter.

It was evident the number of lives the late senator impacted. Family, friends, Present, and former state and local officials along with community members attended the service at the Gentry Center on TSU’s Campus.

Many gave tributes to Harper including a video tribute from Former US Vice President Al Gore.

“Who can find a virtuous woman? And I want all of you to raise your hands and say we can, we can. we can. We found a virtuous woman in sister Thelma Harper. She was virtuous in so many ways,” said one pastor during the service.

“I will miss her and Tennessee will miss her too,” said someone else during the service.

The celebration of Life also included a parade of hats. Several women wore hats belonging to Senator Harper and walked down the aisles of the service as part of the tribute to the woman whose signature was hats. And Victoria Green who was one of the women who got to wear the Late senator’s hat, was honored for the opportunity.

“it was almost like I was Thelma harper in a sense. It just really made me feel special and I was very honored to wear one of her hats,” Green said. “I feel by us doing that parade of hats, it made all of us feel like she was with us in spirit,” she added.

Harper’s son-in-law sang during the parade of hats.

The late senator meant so much to many in the community.

“Aunt Thelma was our David. She was the one that was never afraid of a fight. She would encourage us to always be better no matter what you were doing no matter who you were,” said a family member

“I lived the reality that my senator was black and she was a woman,” said another person during the tributes.

“Senator Harper you made your statement with hats on your head, now it's time to wear your heavenly hat. your heavenly crown,” said TSU President Dr. Glover.

As part of the tribute to Senator Harper, President Glover gave scholarships to two MNPS students who read tributes to the late senator.