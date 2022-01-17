SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The family of a beloved local football coach is mourning his loss Monday. Maurice Grooms was found dead in the parking lot of Stewart's Creek High School Sunday afternoon.

His family said Maurice passed away on his dad's birthday after recently completing his master's degree. His family said Maurice hoped to move into a more administrative role in athletics.

Those close with Maurice said his death was unexpected and shocked family, friends, and former players alike. His family is devastated.

"My brother Eugene called me," Maurice's uncle, Michael Grooms, said. "Then my sister called me and told me that Maurice had passed away. That's how I found out."

Smyrna Police said the Stewart's Creek High weight-lifting coach and physical education teacher was found dead near his car in the school's parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Police said he would exercise in the school's weight room, and preliminary investigations indicate he died from a medical incident. Michael said Maurice leaves behind a wife, children, and grandchildren.

"The police came to his wife's house and knocked on the door to let them know," Michael said. "He has got a 7 or 8-year-old girl, and she is daddy's girl."

Michael said Maurice played football at Lebanon High, which is where he went to school with his childhood friend Scott Hunt. Hunt now coaches across the street at Stewart's Creek Middle school.

"It just takes the breath out of you," Hunt said. "It is heartbreaking," Hunt said. "He never changed. He is the same here at Stewart's Creek as he was growing up, just a great human being."

After high school, Maurice played at Western Kentucky and then started a decades-long career in coaching at several schools across the mid-state. Former players like Roshea Grays said Maurice stayed in touch and motivated him to become a personal trainer.

"He was just more than a coach," Grays said. "He was a player's coach and taught us a lot about being men in general. It is more than just being a football player to him. It is being the whole package."

Maurice's family said his impact is far-reaching.

"We are going to miss Maurice," Michael said. "He was well-thought-of, and everybody loved him."

Rutherford County Schools plans to have additional counselors at school to help students and staff.