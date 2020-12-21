With presents coming and going, it's a busy, busy time for the mail. One family is finding themselves in the mail business too.
"One of my best friends, I can't see cause of Corona," said 10-year-old Emma Brozik of Lebanon. "It's really hard not to see my friends."
Luckily, Emma's dad, Jarret, and stepmom, Brianne, are really into Christmas.
"A little bit!" Jarret laughed, standing in the middle of elaborate decorations set to music.
"We're definitely into lights," added Brianne.
All the decorations bring some good to a hard year, but the Broziks are helping in another way with a mailbox labelled 'Letters to Santa'. The Broziks are working with Santa, taking letters and getting them up to the North Pole.
"I feel like I'm famous," Emma smiled.
As word spread, this mailbox has gotten more than 150 letters. The letters come from kids like sisters Annalissa and Kaylyn Carlson and Ava Anderson.
They asked Santa their questions.
"I asked how old Mrs. Claus is and how old Rudolph is," said Annalissa.
Every child got a letter back.
"He said, 'Dear Ava, ho ho ho. And Merry Christmas to you and your family," Ava read. "P.S. The reindeer love carrots."
"He said Mrs. Claus is 1,138 years old, and Rudolph is 81," said Annalissa.
"I will be in Lebanon soon," read Kaylyn.
Of course, some had follow-up questions.
"I did write Santa back again," said Annalissa. "How old is Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen."
No matter how many letters come in, a family said they're here to get them to Santa.
"It feels like I'm one of the elves," said Emma.
"Santa did tell me this is going to be a tradition," said Brianne. "As long as the lights are up in the yard, he'll bring the mailbox every year."
The Broziks are at 287 Owl Cir., and they'd love for people to drive by and see their Christmas display or leave a letter for Santa.
