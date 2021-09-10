MT. JULIET (WSMV) - The family of a 17-year-old boy said he died after being hit while helping changing a tire on Interstate 40 in Wilson County.
The family of Jeizon Arellano Hernandez said he was attempting to change a car tire in Mt. Juliet when, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of an SUV swerved and hit the box trailer that the teen was standing next to. THP said the trailer hit the teenager and he was thrown.
THP said Hernandez was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center and put on life support before dying later this week.
No charges have been filed at this time.
To donate to the family, click here.
