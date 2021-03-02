COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Out of the debris left behind from an EF 4 tornado ripping through a Middle Tennessee neighborhood, the Williams family stepped out of the bathroom they hid inside and the only remaining room of their house that stood.

"All that's left is half a wall and the bathroom. If we hadn't been in that toilet and the bathtub. We shouldn't be here right now," said Charles Williams to NEWS4 on March 3, 2020. "It's a miracle. God put his hand over us. He touched us."

One year later, NEWS4 found the Williams family working to rebuild after a nearly impossible 2020. In just a year, the Williams went from hardly a foundation standing to rebuild in a neighborhood filled with reminders of the tornado they survived.

Standing under new beams blessed by bible verses and behind concrete walls that can stand against a hurricane, Charles spoke with NEWS4. It is the same spot they met after the tornado ripped through Plunk Whitson Road in Putnam County.

"Out of that debris out of that trash pile," Charles said. "There's something that's new and bigger and better for us that's coming up. And they see that hope."

His wife Tamara remembers those moments like it was yesterday.

"It was just those two walls like there's no reason why should've been here," she said.

A few blocks from the Williams on McBroom Chapel Road, where several people lost their lives, new construction stands. However, many of the people who survived the storm had to move away. Where houses once stood, lots are still cleared with barely a foundation, and trees are still bent and blown over.

"It's kind of overwhelming. But I'm happy to be back," said Tamara.

"The most important thing we were there and God was making sure we stayed there," said Charles.

Charles said 2020 formed his testament.

"I never thought I'd see PTSD in my kid's eyes. I look at it every day," he said. "COVID tried to take us. I had a heart attack in December twice. And each time God's interjected."

However, the family says it was community love and support that told them to rebuild.

"There were hundreds of people here," Charles remembered.

"Clearing debris or bringing food," Tamara continued.

"Tamara and I didn't know where to begin. And we begin with one piece at a time," Charles said.

Charles and Tamara told NEWS4 they hope to move back into their new house sometime later this year.