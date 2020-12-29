NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Tuesday, families and businesses owners started to make their way into the blast zone for the first time since being evacuated Christmas morning.

While the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives continues collecting evidence, there are 26 victim specialists from the FBI Victim Services Division working with business owners and residents impacted by the blast.

On Tuesday afternoon, 20 people, who lived or worked in the explosion site area, were escorted to their properties and they were allowed to retrieve essential items and pets.

"This is devastating. Its shocking its disturbing," Amy Walter, who surveyed the damage, said. "I think for some of us its still not quite not sunk in all the way."

Walter lives and owns a few resident units right across from where an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building on Christmas morning.

While some residents and business owners farther away from the blast on Second Avenue may have gotten inside, Walter said she and several others still can’t because it’s part of the crime scene. The building may not be structurally sound.

US Attorney: Anthony Warner responsible for Nashville bombing Federal authorities have confirmed the identity of the man responsible for the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

They couldn’t take pictures of the front of the building. But from First Avenue, in addition to shattered windows, they noticed Christmas decorations.

“We pointed. You know that one’s ours. What can you tell us, and he said there was a lot of damage, a lot of debris in our building,” Noelle Rasmussen, who surveyed the damaged home, said.

Rasmussen previously told News 4 God sent two angels in the form of those police officers. Her husband said they are trying to hold to hope they can rebuild and he joked their building had been there more than a hundred years - it wasn’t going away yet.