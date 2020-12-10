NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro will hold a special ceremony to honor the victims of homicide in our community tonight.
The annual Season to Remember memorial service will take place in Centennial Park. Families of murder victims can honor the memory of their loved ones by hanging ornaments on a special tree.
This year the event is spread out over a larger time period to ensure social distancing.
If you wish to attend, you'll be able to drop by any time between 2:30 and 7 p.m.. Organizers are asking attendees to wear a mask.
