NASHVILLE - Overnight several families had to rush to get out of the way as water worked its way into their homes.
“It’s heartbreaking because we’ve worked so hard to make it our home and now it’s just muck…it’s destroyed,” said Samantha Albright.
Dale and Samantha Albright have lived in their ground level apartment at CityVue Apartments in South Nashville over year now. They say they would have never imagined the place they call home being destroyed by floodwater. Dale says he was supposed to go to work but decided to stay with his family knowing the storm was ahead.
“By the time I had cut around the corner, it sounded like a shotgun had gone off when the door shot off and all the water started pouring in. It went from just a wet carpet to wet floor to all the way to my chest,” said Dale Albright.
Albright had to pull his wife and disabled daughter out of the apartment because the current was so strong. After getting them to higher ground, neighbors above the second and third level came to their aid and provided shelter and clothes for the time being.
“Eventually I was able to pull her and our daughter out into the hallway where there wasn’t a current and thankfully we had neighbors on the third floor that welcomed us,” said Albright.
Rising water badly damaged the majority of the ground level apartments in four of the buildings on the property. News 4 crews saw several residents assessing the damage and retrieving some of their belongings all afternoon. Laying around the units were pieces of shattered glass, bricks, and cement from the storm.
All of the impacted units were boarded up Sunday afternoon. Contractors on site told News 4’s Danielle Jackson that the complex received at least four to seven inches of water. The entire parking lot was covered in water and dozens of cars were badly damaged.
Samantha has dealt with a health setback as she remains on the waiting list for a kidney and her daughter is disabled so the recovering process will be long and hard, however she’s more than thankful for her husband’s quick actions to help evacuate them from their apartment.
“I’m blessed and thankful to say that my husband actually saved my life…literally saved my life and our daughter’s life,” said Samantha.
