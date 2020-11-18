NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The crime was horrific, gruesome and difficult to describe with words.

Nashville counselor Missy Hamilton, who worked to fix broken people, was murdered inside her Madison office in December 2019. She was sexually assaulted and stabbed 73 times. Police arrested Brian Conley for the crime.

Ever since Hamilton’s family has been waiting for justice.

“We’re sad. We wish this was over,” said Steve McGill, Hamilton’s cousin.

The family recently learned they will likely have to wait even longer.

The Tennessee Supreme Court announced on Tuesday it is halting all jury trials between Nov. 23 and Jan. 31, 2021, citing COVID concerns.

Conley’s trial date had been set for Feb. 24.

“Just wondering how much longer is this gonna take? How long can it go on?” said McGill.

Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Bivins cited a long list of reasons for halting the trials, among them, a spike in COVID-19 cases and attorneys and litigants showing up to court even though they had tested positive.

He said it’s necessary to now take additional steps to protect court participants and the public at large.

Meanwhile families of victims like Hamilton call it justice delays and they’re calling for change.

“Figure out how to do it faster, use technology. Do what everyone else in the world is doing,” said McGill. “We’ve changed how we operate, and the court systems and the government systems need to do the same thing.”

Click if you would like to donate to help pay for the education of Hamilton’s children.