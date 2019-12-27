FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Two families are preparing to say goodbye to their loved ones today in Franklin.
21-year-old Paul Trapeni and 22-year-old Clayton Beathard were stabbed to death in the street outside a Midtown bar one week ago.
"We never imagined we would be doing this with the Beathards especially in the way that it all happened," Pastor Steve Berger of Grace Chapel said.
Berger has known the Beathard family for a decade. He'll be the pastor for Clay's celebration of life.
"To bring hope and healing to the people that show up and that hope and healing comes through the person of Jesus Christ," Berger said.
The Beathard family will celebrate Clayton Beathard's life at 3PM on Saturday, December 28th, at Grace Chapel located at 3297 Southall Road in Franklin. The family says a reception with fellowship will follow the service at the church.
Paul Trapeni's funeral will be held Saturday, December 28th at 11AM, at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, located at 435 Main Street, Franklin. Following the service, Paul will be buried at the Garden of Angels at Williamson Memorial Gardens, by the funeral home.
Berger has also met the Trapeni family since Paul's death.
The pastor knows what it's like to lose a child. His 19-year-old son, Josiah, died in a car crash in Franklin a little over 10 years ago.
"Because we've been friends for so long, they watched us walk through it through the years. Knowing that we've experienced what they've experienced helps them," Berger said.
Berger and his wife now help other grieving families as part of their ministry.
The pastor said the greatest gift the community can give right now is prayer.
