stabbing victims

Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III

 Derry London, Digital Content Manager

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The families of Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III—the two young men killed in a stabbing Saturday morning at a bar in Nashville—are holding a candlelight vigil tonight in downtown Franklin.

According to a Facebook post from Battle Ground Academy, the vigil will take place on the steps of the old courthouse in downtown Franklin at 7 p.m. Beathard and Trapeni graduated from BGA in 2016.

READ MORE:

Services announced for Midtown stabbing victims

Police arrested the stabbing suspect, 23-year-old Michael Mosely, Wednesday afternoon in Cheatham County. Mosely faces two charges of criminal homicide and one county of attempted criminal homicide. He is being held without bond for the homicide charges. The bond fro the attempted criminal homicide charge has been set at $5,000,000.

COMPLETE COVERAGE:

1 of 6

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kyle is a Multimedia Producer at WSMV. He is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he majored in multimedia journalism with a minor in psychology. Send him news tips or food recommendations to kyle.cooke@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.