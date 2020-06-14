NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Demonstrators gathered outside the Historic Courthouse on Sunday in Nashville to hold a different kind of protest against racial injustices.
The Defend Black Lives Block Party was hosted by Black Lives Matter Nashville, Gideon’s Army and more local organization as a way to “honor and celebrate Black joy.”
Organizers told NEWS4 they wanted a lighter and casual way to bring people together to support their cause with music, dancing, food and speeches.
Hundreds gathered outside the courthouse, including the mother of Jacques Clemmons, Sheila Clemmons Lee who called for his name to be read more frequent in those listed as victims of police brutality.
The mother and sister of Daniel Hambrick were also present Sunday and spoke to the crowd.
“Y’all don’t know what it’s like to have to call your momma, your momma calling you bawling or to see a casket close on somebody that shouldn’t be there. Or to know the person that killed your loved one is the same exact age as they was then they died,” said Jasmin Davis, sister of Daniel Hambrick.
Hambrick was shot in the back and killed in 2018 during a foot chase with Metro Nashville Police.
Davis and Hambrick’s mother Vickie said Sunday they felt it was too late for Metro officers to be receiving body cameras. They want to see police defunded and money reallocated to community nonprofit organizations to stop violence before it can happen.
“At some point we have to hold ourselves accountable as well. If we check ourselves, check our friends check our homegirls, we wouldn’t even be in this situation half the time,” said Davis.
“I need y’all to stick with me. I need y’all to be in that courtroom with me. I don’t care if y’all been on the street, I need you to be on the street saying DanDan and justice for Jacques,” said an emotional Vickie Hambrick.
Hambrick’s family told NEWS4, the Metro officer accused in Hambrick’s death, Andrew Delke, is due back in court in late July after courts reopen. Delke, 26, was charged with first degree murder.
