FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – With more rain heading toward the Midstate, families who have already been through so much are preparing once again.
One of the many areas hit hard by flooding was Franklin.
"You don't think it's going to happen that fast,” Art Gonzales said.
The flood waters destroyed the first floor of Art Gonzales’ home in Franklin. He and his family felt helpless as the water started coming in.
"Literally, we just stayed upstairs and watched the water rise and tried not to freak out too much,” Gonzales said.
In the neighborhood on Derby Lane, you’ll now see furniture and appliances sitting outside. It’s a sign of how much damage was done.
“A lot of people lost a lot that night and it just came so fast,” Adrienne Snap with the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said.
Snap helped respond to five water rescues over the weekend. With more rain on the way, she worries.
“Because of our prior weather event, this event might just be a little bit more of a hazard for us,” Snap said.
It’s also giving neighbors pause.
“I think everybody in this area is probably a little concerned,” Pamela Lunny, a neighbor said.
For Gonzales, he’s taking the situation one day at a time with the help of his neighborhood. He’s been drying everything out so he can remodel his home.
Gonzales can only hope this latest weather system won’t cause even more problems.
"I'm just hoping every time it rains now, it doesn't bring this back and then we're like oh my gosh, what do we do now?,” Gonzales said.
It’s a natural disaster they never want to experience again.
While items can be replaced, Gonzales is grateful his family wasn’t hurt.
"We're very fortunate everybody was safe. That's a good thing,” Gonzales said.
The Gonzales family has only lived in their home for a year. For now, they’re staying at a hotel.
The family hopes insurance will cover the damage that’s been done.
