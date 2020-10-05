Nashville, TN (WSMV) - Pastor David Settles described his son Darius as being friendly and larger than life.
"If you ever met him, you never forgot him," said Settles.
Darius died on the 4th of July after testing positive for Covid-19.
He was just 30-years-old.
"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to go through in my life," said Settles.
This was his reaction when Settles saw President Donald Trump remove his mask after leaving the hospital: "That was like a slap in the face, like a slap in the face," said Settles.
Settles said Trumps response has been disrespectful.
"It's dishonoring to all of those people, thousands and thousands of people, who have literally died from this disease, and he acts like it's nothing. Well it is something. It's serious," said Settles.
Settles said he also thinks it's dangerous, and not just because Trump has the potential to spread the virus.
"Because he has the ability to affect a lot of people's thinking simply by taking it seriously," said Settles.
Despite his hurt and frustration, Settles said he is praying for the President and those around him.
Meanwhile, he had this message for everyone watching the.
"That's not the example to follow," said Settles. "Se have to pull together, and I know it's hard. Trust me, I know it's hard. I hate wearing a mask. I absolutely hate it, but I wear it because I want to be safe and I want to make sure my neighbors, my friends, my coworkers, even my enemies are safe."
