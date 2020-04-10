NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There is no clear end in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experts say it depends on how long the public successfully social distances themselves. Experts also say Tennessee's current crisis began with 10 people and families now tell News4 they are preparing for the long haul.
Experts at Vanderbilt say if social distancing continues to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the estimated peak for hospitalizations in Tennessee will be in mid-June.
Vanderbilt's prediction shows that if social distancing leads to additional gains against the disease, peak hospitalization could happen as early as mid-May.
"My gut says, if we continue to stay home and we continue to stay safe and quarantine each other, those scary death toll numbers are starting to go down. I'd love to see us come out earlier but honestly, I think we're going to be here for the long haul," said parent Michelle Gaffney who is social distancing with her daughter.
"I think if we break the quarantine really anytime in the next couple of months, we risk having really tragic numbers," said Sharon Sandahl, another parent.
Gaffney has been telling her family she hopes the pandemic begins to decline by May. Sandahl, on the other hand, has been telling her family August seems more likely.
A Vanderbilt model also says if the public lifts social distancing, hospitals would be overrun with patients and peak hospitalizations would come this summer, or even later.
