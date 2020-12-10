NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro held a special ceremony to honor the victims of homicide in our community on Thursday night.
The annual Season to Remember memorial service took place in the Children's Garden of Centennial Park.
Families of murder victims can honor the memory of their loved ones by hanging ornaments on a special tree. The event was established in 1995.
The police department's Victim Intervention Program, the District Attorney's Office, Tennessee Voices for Victims, and the United States Attorney's Office, sponsors the event.
On Thursday, Domestic Violence Div. Captain Michelle Richter placed an ornament on the tree. She was joined by Vera Dedman, who honored her daughter, Officer Christy Dedman, who died in the line of duty in 2004.
Domestic Violence Div. Captain Michelle Richter today placed an ornament in memory of lives lost to DV during the Season to Remember ceremony @ Centennial Park. She was joined by Vera Dedman who honored her daughter, Officer Christy Dedman, who died in the line of duty in 2004. pic.twitter.com/Xc0uN7skcZ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 10, 2020
This year the event is spread out over a larger time period to ensure social distancing.
If you wish to attend, you'll be able to drop by any time between 2:30 and 7 p.m. Organizers are asking attendees to wear a mask.
