News4 sat down with family members of opioid overdose victims

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new study shows the opioid crisis has cost the United States' economy 631 billion dollars over the last four years, according to a study released by the society of actuaries.

Terri Myers lost her son Andrew at the age of 26. According to the family, they never would have suspected he was an addict. However, the family is now one of thousands of families paying the price in several ways.

"For us financially, it was where it started," Myers said. "We kept giving him money. He wrecked his car; he lost his laptop; we even had to cash out my 401k, but we didn't know he was doing drugs because he was in college, and he would only come home during Christmas and a couple of weeks during the summer."

The study says the cost of the opioid crisis this year is likely somewhere between $171 billion and $214 billion. The government actually accounts for less than one third of the overall costs. 

Families are paying more than anyone. 

