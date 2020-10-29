NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Commissioner of the Department of Children Services said what News4 Investigates will reveal at 10 p.m. is something that is wrong and should never have happened.
For two years, News4 Investigates has been speaking with families who say the state placed children in their homes without revealing those juvenile’s histories of violence or sexual misbehavior.
As a result, traumatized families say their very lives were threatened.
In a first of its kind investigation using animation and internal documents, you will see at 10 p.m. what these families endured and how the commissioner of the agency is responding.
“I’m telling you, if that was done, it’s wrong.”
You will hear from these families and see what happened as a result of these children being placed in their homes.
